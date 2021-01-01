About this product

Eleblend gels act as a vehicle for your favorite natural oils. All gels are cannabis/hemp ready and can be mixed with your favorite oils, isolates or distillates. Eleblend gels are a blending opportunity. Have the freedom of infusing your desired concentration of cannabis extracts. Eleblend COOL VAPOR gel is best applied to the chest and throat. The cooling menthol sensation helps to stimulate the senses. Non-greasy, fast-absorbing, silky-feel.