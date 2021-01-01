Carefully formulated with key ingredients and essential oils, Eleblend hemp gel products are infused with cannabinoid-rich hemp extract.



Outside of our hemp-infused topical line, Eleblend offers cosmetic base gels including wholesale options.



Looking to add topicals to your product line? Eleblend base gels are 90% formulated, all you have to do is add oil, isolate or distillate.



Eleblend gels are carefully formulated with the perfect blend of ingredients and essential oils creating a non-greasy, fast-absorbing carrier gel with a silky-feel.



What separates Eleblend gels apart from other topicals?



Eleblend gels are crafted with high-quality ingredients, ready to be custom blended. Explore the options of creating unique formulations and scent profiles.



Shopping for yourself?



If you are interested in personalizing your topical product, Eleblend base gel products allow you the freedom to add the amount of oil that you want to your therapeutic blend. Visit our website to learn how.