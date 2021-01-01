About this product

Eleblend gels act as a vehicle for your favorite natural oils. All gels are cannabis/hemp ready and can be mixed with your favorite oils, isolates or distillates. Eleblend gels are a blending opportunity. Have the freedom of infusing your desired concentration of cannabis extracts. Relax and unwind with eleblend RELAX gel. Apply this blend to the back of the neck or feet to promote relaxation and tranquility. Non-greasy, fast-absorbing, silky-feel.