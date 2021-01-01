About this product

Eleblend gels act as a vehicle for your favorite natural oils. All gels are cannabis/hemp ready and can be mixed with your favorite oils, isolates or distillates. Eleblend gels are a blending opportunity. Have the freedom of infusing your desired concentration of cannabis extracts. Eleblend THYMELESS gel is a light and cooling formulation intended to leave your skin feeling soothed and refreshed. Apply a generous amount to targeted areas and gently massage into the skin. Non-greasy, fast-absorbing, silky-feel.