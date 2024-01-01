About this product
Eleblend's new Golf Edition has all the best ingredients of Eleblend's Pro-Athlete Gel with double the CBD! Conveniently packaged in a compact pump for on-the-go activity.
-Fresh, cooling scent of birch essential oil (similar to wintergreen)
-Warming scent of black pepper essential oil
-Best applied directly to the site of discomfort before or after exercise
-Easily applied, non-greasy with a silky feel
-Dermatologist tested, clinically tested, allergy tested
Per Container: 2OZ (55g) contains 548mgs of CBD
*Suggested 3-5 pumps per application.
Carefully formulated with key ingredients and essential oils, Eleblend hemp gel products are infused with cannabinoid-rich hemp extract. For lab reports, visit our lab results page and search by lot number.
Store in a cool place away from sunlight.
This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This product derived from hemp has not been tested, analyzed, or approved by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources or the FDA.
About this brand
Eleblend
Hemp CBD Gel Products
Carefully formulated with key ingredients and essential oils, Eleblend hemp gel products are infused with CBD-rich hemp extract. These products have been dermatologist tested, clinically tested and allergy tested.
Resale Program
Eleblend offers a range of finished gel products, including our hemp infused line, through our resale program. Our customer support team will assist in providing talking points and training materials to support our resale partners. Tabletop display kits and supporting marketing materials provided.
Bulk Wholesale
Eleblend offers cosmetic base gel formulations and hemp infused formulations in bulk wholesale sizes. All products are manufactured in a cGMP compliant facility and follow strict written batch records and lab procedures. Our production capacity is 60 kilograms per batch.
Looking to test if your formulation process is compatible with our gel products?
Our minimum order quantity keeps your formulation needs in mind. We are happy to offer sample sizing to new customers.
