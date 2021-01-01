About this product

Eleblend offers a cosmetic base gel that is 90% formulated, all you have to do is infuse.



Begin with the Base and Start Building.

Eleblend's base gel is formulated with a limited number of ingredients that are safe and of high quality. If you are interested in building your own product, we suggest beginning with our non-scented base gel as a foundation.



What Sets Eleblend Gels Apart from other Base Formulations?

Our gel formulation is extremely flexible, allowing you to add many different forms of natural oils and extracts including isolate, crude oil, distillate and material that has been pre-mixed with an excipient oil.

Eleblend gels were designed to easily mix with oil-based material. Unlike water-based emulsions, oil-based material are completely soluble in these gels.



Infused with Essential Oils

Looking for a scented base formulation?

From the base, we infuse essential oils to change the scent profile.

Elebelnd offers five main gel products that are infused with essential oils.

Cool Vapor, Relax, Sport, Balance and Thymeless



Explore the Options of Creating Unique Formulations

If you are looking to create a scent profile outside of our main gel products, our manufacturing team is happy to work with your product development team to find a formulation that works for you.



Customize your Blend:

- Change the scent profile

- Tweak emollient ratios

- Allow for greater addition of natural oils