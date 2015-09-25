Blackberry Trainwreck Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Blackberry Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
29% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!