50% Element Live Bubble Hash, 50% top-shelf flower, the Element 1 gram Live Bubble Hash Joint is certified 100% fire. This award-winning infused pre-roll adds the power of Element Live Bubble Hash to premium flower, resulting in a solventless joint with percentages averaging over 40%. This infused joint offers a distinct flavor profile, slow burn, and an impactful punch, appealing to those looking for a unique and true hash encounter.

