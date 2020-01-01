Elemental Seeds is a partnership of renowned breeders, and is home of the multi award-winning strain, The True OG. The breeders and growers at Elemental Seeds are credited with countless High Times wins, including 5 gold medals and two trophies for The True OG. The True OG made the High Times list of 10 Best Strains of 2015, and also wowed Jamaican judges at the Negril High Times Cup in 2016, winning in the Best Grow style category. With its knock-out punch potency, it earned the exclusive title, “Strongest Strain on Earth” by High Times, and is the most requested strain at Elemental Wellness in San Jose. Patients travel hundreds of miles to get a taste of it, a testament to the unique talent and sensational grow style of Elemental Seeds producers. Elemental Seeds products are available in the Elemental Nursery.