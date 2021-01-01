Loading…
Elev8 Seeds

Gelato Kiss (Indica)

About this product

Genetics: Gelato #33 x Sour Patch Kiss
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Excellent
Potency: High

Sour Patch Kiss is one of our crown jewels. It yields great, tons of frost, and sour candy funk terps that will make anyone's mouth water. Sour Patch Kiss adds some yield and unique loud AF terps to the Gelato, making this a special cross.
