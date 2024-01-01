Genetics: Baby Yoda x Nerds Rope

Nerds Rope, although lacking a lot of well-deserved hype, is one of those rare unicorns out of California that are held close to the vest by few well connected growers in the know. When our genetics source told us why this is a strain we needed to breed with, we had a few of our growers test it. Every single grower said it is one of the best strain they have ever seen. While the terpene profile is one that is hard to describe, its one that you cant stop smelling the jar because it is so delicious. The terpenes are reminiscent of the exotic incense smells one would encounter in an old-school head shop with some sweet, creamy gas. The beautiful buds are covered in trichomes and depending on the type of lights and temperature, can vary from light to dark purple.

Baby Yoda is uniquely tasty cross of Khalifa Kush and The Menthol. The mouth-watering terpene profile could be described as sweet, minty and earthy with a hard to describe spice and tangy diesel in the background. It produces dense, multi-colored and trichome-laden buds that are beautiful to look at. Baby Yoda has a high potency kick that leaves one with a relaxed happy, focused, sociable euphoria that gives one the feeling that all is right with the world.

This cross of Baby Yoda and Nerds rope will produce a spectrum of phenotypes showcasing a combination of these two stand-out strains.

