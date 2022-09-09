About this product
Wampa Treats - Genetics: Cookie Blizzard x OMFG
Type: Hybrid
Seed: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
OMFG is a brilliant cross of Runtz and Red Pop by Exotic Genetix. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It’s hard to find a strain that offers yield for the commercial grower and at the same time has taste, frost and strength for the connoisseur but this surely one that will please all.
Cookie Blizzard is a special strain, which is not surprising given that its parents are MAC and Cookies and Cream. The cut of Cookie Blizzard we use for our breeding is a surprisingly large yielder given that most strains that are insanely frosty tend to not yield much. It’s got a great structure that produces copious amounts of golf ball sized buds that are so frosty, even the fan leaves are frosty.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.