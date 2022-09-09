Wampa Treats - Genetics: Cookie Blizzard x OMFG

Type: Hybrid

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



OMFG is a brilliant cross of Runtz and Red Pop by Exotic Genetix. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It’s hard to find a strain that offers yield for the commercial grower and at the same time has taste, frost and strength for the connoisseur but this surely one that will please all.



Cookie Blizzard is a special strain, which is not surprising given that its parents are MAC and Cookies and Cream. The cut of Cookie Blizzard we use for our breeding is a surprisingly large yielder given that most strains that are insanely frosty tend to not yield much. It’s got a great structure that produces copious amounts of golf ball sized buds that are so frosty, even the fan leaves are frosty.

