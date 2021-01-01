Formulated to soothe pain of minor aches of muscles and joints associated with backache and arthritis. Good for after working out or any activity that has caused strain. Certified Organic Hemp Derived CBD Oil that is: - Has no heavy metals or insecticides - 100% Non-psychoactive - No fillers or additives - Non-GMO - Third-party tested and guaranteed for purity, potency and freshness - Made in the USA Potential Benefits: - Menthol anti-inflammatory properties known to help reduce inflammation, pain and other skin ailments - Amino Acids are essential for muscle, bone, and soft tissue building and maintenance - Comfrey contains anti-inflammatory compounds and allantoin which helps to speed up healing by stimulating new cell growth - Suitable for all skin types - Non-greasy formula - Lightweight CBD oil may help with: - Inflammation - Skin dryness - Muscle & joint pain relief - Stress relief

