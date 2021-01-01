CBD Vape Liquid - Mint 30ml | 1000mg



This mint flavor is a better tasting option especially if you want to feel refreshed. It will awaken your taste and bring you the relaxation you need. The vapor will feel soothing as you breathe in and out. It will make you feel like your soaring and bring you to a new level of elevation. You can also try out our other flavors they come in Orange, Grape, and Apple.



Portable and delicious product



A great alternative to smoking and edibles



Infused with nature's best full spectrum hemp oil extract



100% American made



Bottled in the U.S.A.



Highest manufacturing standards in the industry



Rigorous lab testing for purity



The best production practices in the industry



ISO-7 clean environment



Meets all OSHA requirements