About this strain
There are numerous strains that go by the name Purple Cookies. Most of them cross GSC with a classic Purp strain, but the best-known version crosses Cookies and Granddaddy Purple. It has a creamy cookie flavor in addition to a sweet grape influence from GDP, making this a mouth-watering strain. Consumers can expect a level-headed, sedative experience that will calm your mind and body.
Purple Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!