About this product
Cake Berry is a solid 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid with a berry pie nose. The genetic was bred by Oregon CBD, new for the 2022 season. Cake Berry is weighing in a 2.7% terpenes and is producing Limonene, beta-Mycene, and trans-beta-Ocimene. The buds are a healthy green with purple hues and are covered in sugary trichomes. Buds are medium/large, dense and have a flawless hand trim job.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Elli-Hou Farms
Elli-Hou Farms is on a gorgeous 63 acre piece of farmland in beautiful rogue valley just north of Ashland, Oregon. The perfect climate conditions, our dedication to only using organic amendments and our eye for details makes Elli-Hou hemp and CBD flower the best boutique hemp flower and products on the market. We pride ourselves on having the best customer service, masterfully cured and trimmed flower, and most importantly being good, sustainable stewards to the land so we can keep providing our clients with the best possible wellness CBD products for years to come!
State License(s)
AG-r1056589ihg