Fruity Tooties are a sativa-dominant hybrid perfect for smoking at all hours! This delicious, unique strain is coming in at an unbelievable 4% terpenes! If you're a fan of beta-Myrcene, Limonene, and trans-beta-Ocimene this one is for you! The nose is so loud and smells sweet with a hint of gas. The buds are medium sized, covered in sugary trichomes and have gorgeous hues of purples and greens. This is a unique strain and while growing in the field all the stalks are a beautiful purple. This is a relatively rare genetic and it is our second season working with it and this year's batch is straight fire!
Elli-Hou Farms is on a gorgeous 63 acre piece of farmland in beautiful rogue valley just north of Ashland, Oregon. The perfect climate conditions, our dedication to only using organic amendments and our eye for details makes Elli-Hou hemp and CBD flower the best boutique hemp flower and products on the market. We pride ourselves on having the best customer service, masterfully cured and trimmed flower, and most importantly being good, sustainable stewards to the land so we can keep providing our clients with the best possible wellness CBD products for years to come!
