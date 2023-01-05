Fruity Tooties are a sativa-dominant hybrid perfect for smoking at all hours! This delicious, unique strain is coming in at an unbelievable 4% terpenes! If you're a fan of beta-Myrcene, Limonene, and trans-beta-Ocimene this one is for you! The nose is so loud and smells sweet with a hint of gas. The buds are medium sized, covered in sugary trichomes and have gorgeous hues of purples and greens. This is a unique strain and while growing in the field all the stalks are a beautiful purple. This is a relatively rare genetic and it is our second season working with it and this year's batch is straight fire!