Royal OG is by far one of our best strains of the season! Our favorite reviewer Shabazz loved this strain! It is an indica-dominant hybrid and the nose is loud as can be! The buds are large sized and sugary with a smooth smoke and clean burn. The nose definitely smells like a kush with slightly sweet nodes. It's coming in at 20% CBDa. The terpene profile is beta-Myrcene heavy and has a good amount of limonene as well. Supplies on this one are limited, get it while the getting is good!