Royal OG is by far one of our best strains of the season! Our favorite reviewer Shabazz loved this strain! It is an indica-dominant hybrid and the nose is loud as can be! The buds are large sized and sugary with a smooth smoke and clean burn. The nose definitely smells like a kush with slightly sweet nodes. It's coming in at 20% CBDa. The terpene profile is beta-Myrcene heavy and has a good amount of limonene as well. Supplies on this one are limited, get it while the getting is good!
Elli-Hou Farms is on a gorgeous 63 acre piece of farmland in beautiful rogue valley just north of Ashland, Oregon. The perfect climate conditions, our dedication to only using organic amendments and our eye for details makes Elli-Hou hemp and CBD flower the best boutique hemp flower and products on the market. We pride ourselves on having the best customer service, masterfully cured and trimmed flower, and most importantly being good, sustainable stewards to the land so we can keep providing our clients with the best possible wellness CBD products for years to come!
