Sour Candy Kush is a 50/50 hybrid strain developed by Oregon CBD for the 2022 season. Believe me when I say this is the loud! Coming in at 2.5% terpenes, including beta-Myrcene, Guaiol, and trans-beta-Ocimene, it offers a delicious smoke. The nose is extremely sweet with a hint of gas and it will stink up your house. Sour Candy Kush features medium to large buds with a uniform chronic green coloration.
Elli-Hou Farms is on a gorgeous 63 acre piece of farmland in beautiful rogue valley just north of Ashland, Oregon. The perfect climate conditions, our dedication to only using organic amendments and our eye for details makes Elli-Hou hemp and CBD flower the best boutique hemp flower and products on the market. We pride ourselves on having the best customer service, masterfully cured and trimmed flower, and most importantly being good, sustainable stewards to the land so we can keep providing our clients with the best possible wellness CBD products for years to come!
