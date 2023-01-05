About this product
Wedding cake is an indica-dominant hybrid with a kushy/gassy nose. Wedding cake is the perfect night time strain for a cozy movie night in. The genetics were developed by a local breeder and we are one of the few farms that carries the genetic. This flower is rich in beta-Myrcene and alpha-Bisabolol. Buds are large in size and have a healthy green hue. This is an all time customer favorite!
Elli-Hou Farms is on a gorgeous 63 acre piece of farmland in beautiful rogue valley just north of Ashland, Oregon. The perfect climate conditions, our dedication to only using organic amendments and our eye for details makes Elli-Hou hemp and CBD flower the best boutique hemp flower and products on the market. We pride ourselves on having the best customer service, masterfully cured and trimmed flower, and most importantly being good, sustainable stewards to the land so we can keep providing our clients with the best possible wellness CBD products for years to come!
