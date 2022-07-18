About this product
CBD OIL 1,000MG NATURAL FLAVOR DESCRIPTION:
1,000mg natural flavor CBD oil
Made from organic hemp
Broad spectrum terpene profile
Designed for Daily Use AM and PM
Use Sublingual or Topically
THC Free – you will not fail a drug test
Independent lab tested
Phytocannabinoid rich
Increased bioavailability
No GMO
No PESTICIDES
Made in the USA. Our CBD is not internationally sourced.
Free of Heavy Metals, Pesticides, Solvents, Gluten, Sugar, Dairy, Soy and Preservatives
ABOUT OUR 1,000MG CBD OIL:
33.33mg CBD per serving
Serving size: 1 dropper (1ml)
Servings per container: 30 servings per bottle
DOSAGE:
Determine your initial dosage based on your weight, gauge how your body reacts to that dosage amount of CBD (start at 33.33mg); increase gradually while monitoring CBD response until you find the optimal dosage. Shake before use, place one dropperful under tongue for one to two minutes, and then swallow.
INGREDIENTS: