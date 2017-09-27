About this strain
Golden State Banana is a fruity indica cross of Ghost OG and Banana Kush. This semi-sedative strain fills the consumer’s mind with euphoria while wrapping the limbs in a warm, relaxing sensation. The aroma is a mixture of Ghost OG’s pungent, citrus terpenes and Banana Kush’s tropical scents, creating a rich bouquet with bright floral sweetness. Uplifting and relaxing, Golden State Banana’s effects are ideal for unwinding at the end of the day while elevating mood and frontloading creativity.
Golden State Banana effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
15% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
