Our 32.5mg Awake gummies deliver a more potent calming body sensation. Comes in a 650mg pack with 20 pieces containing 32.5mg each. The dosage per gummy is 15mg of CBD, 15mg of CBG, and 2.5mg of Delta 9. These gummies come in 4 flavors: Blue Razz, Watermelon, Mango, and Grape. As well as the party pack with all the flavors mixed.