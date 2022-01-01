Our Delta 10 THC tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with Delta 10 THC, other cannabinoids, and terpenes for maximum effectiveness. Uses MCT as the carrier oil. Contains 1000mg of D10 THC and is 100% natural. Comes in 4 flavors: Peppermint, Lavender, Citrus, and Blood Orange. Ingredients: Organic MCT (Coconut) Oil, Industrial Hemp Delta 8 Concentrate, Industrial Hemp Delta 10 Concentrate, Essential Oil for Flavor.