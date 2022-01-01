About this product
Delta 8 Moonrocks are very potent and doesn’t require too much to do the trick and have you feeling amazing. Will have you extremely relaxed and zen. Its active ingredients are Delta 8 Oil, hemp Flower, and CBD Kief. It’s produced from registered industrial hemp. So far we only have 2 flavors: Bubba Kush(I) and Sour OG(H)
Elyxr
Lab tested, and highly potent Delta-8, Delta-10, and THC-O products.