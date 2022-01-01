Our HHC Dabs contain industrial grade HHC oil and CDT. Our HHC dabs are great to use if you want peace of mind. It works great to reduce anxiety and stress. Guaranteed to leave you relaxed, mellow, and happy. Comes in 9 different flavors: Girl Scout Cookies, Ice Cream Cake, Lemon Jack, OG Kush, Cereal Milk, Blueberry OG, Banana OG, Pineapple Express, and Platinum Cookies.