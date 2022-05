Our 1 Gram (1000mg) HHC Disposables are quite popular. Not only does it have 0% of THC, but it contains hemp derived HHC Distillate and Terpenes. It contains 85 to 90% of HHC. Comes in 6 flavors: Pink Rozay, Apple Fritter, Kush Mints, Bonkers, Amnesia Haze, and 99 Problems.