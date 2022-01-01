Our HHC Flower is very smooth hitting. Depending on what strain you choose it’ll either have you mellow, focused, or a combined effect. Close effect to that of D9. Ingredients include: Hemp Flower with Hemp Derived HHC Oil, Natural Terpenes, Botanical Terpenes, CBD Kief. Comes in 6 flavors: Super Sour Lemon, Durban Poison, Do-Si-Dos, Godfather OG, Ninja Fruit, and Cherry Bomb.