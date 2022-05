Our HHC Tinctures are one of out newer Tinctures. Guarantees to keep you relaxed, happy, and motivated. HHC effects are described to be similar to that of D9. It is a nano-infused tincture. It is 1000mg (33MG/ML). 1oz (30mL). Comes in 5 different flavors: Awake, Citrus Orange, Peppermint, Relax, and Sleep.