Live resin is a cannabis concentrate that has been extracted through a process that preserves the taste and smell of the cannabis plant better than typical extraction methods. This method of extraction delivers a more complex high to users. It hits super smooth while giving a euphoric and uplifting high. Our Live Resin Delta 8 Disposable 1 Gram (1000mg) are amazing. Their ingredients include hemp derived D8 oil, Live Resin, hemp derived terpenes. Comes in 4 flavors: Hawaiian Haze, Cherry Abascus, Ghost Train Haze, and Sour Space Candy.