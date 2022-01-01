Our THC-O Carts are very similar to our Delta-8, but much more potent! These carts are stronger and longer lasting than our D8 & D10 variants. Expect a relaxing high with our strains, accompanied with a calming warmth and slight head buzz. Our 6 original flavors are: Sensei Star, Blueberry Muffin, Maui Wowie, Super Sour Lemon, Wedding Cake, and Forbidden Fruit.