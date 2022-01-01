Our THC-O Gummies are 100% vegan and gluten free, and deliver a potent dose of 20mg of D8 and 5mg of THC-O per gummy. THC-O gummies may give an uplifting and happy high with a calming body sensation. These fruity and chewy gummies are perfect for a chill day in and are even better when shared with friends. The ingredients contain corn syrup, sugar gelatin, lactic acid, pectin, artificial flavors and colors, vegetable oil and carnauba wax. Active ingredient is THC-O Oil.