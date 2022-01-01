About this product
Our THC-O tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with THC-O, other cannabinoids, and terpenes for maximum effectiveness. Uses MCT as the carrier oil. Contains 1000mg of THC-O and is 100% natural. Helps with anxiety and stress while having a subtle taste. Comes in 4 flavors: Peppermint, Lavender, Citrus, and Blood Orange.
About this brand
Elyxr
Lab tested, and highly potent Delta-8, Delta-10, and THC-O products.