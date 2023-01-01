About this product
Gelato 41, the all-time classic, has truly earned this title. Unmistakable ice cream and tropical candy terpenes will make your mouth water. In seconds, you’ll be on your way to a serene sense of euphoria that is calm but still productive. This relaxing and creative Indica is bred to produce many other delicious, award-winning strains you know and love.
A 10-pack of premium indoor flower pre-rolls. Our Darts pre-roll pack is designed for those who need easy access to the goods without drawing attention—concealed in cigarette-style packaging complete with filters. Enough to share, but you probably won't want to.
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
