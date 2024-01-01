Berry Jane 1G Live Resin 510 Cart

by Ember Valley
HybridTHC 29.5%CBD —
Cannabis-infused vapor inhaled from a liquid cannabis concentrate heated with an electric-powered device or battery. Vaporization allows for inhalation of higher-potency concentrate with a delivery method that is an alternative to smoking, but typically with the same immediate onset. Duration of effects can last an average of 1 - 3 hours.

Berry Jane needs no introduction- the Queen Bee of our catalog and our Head of Cultivation’s personal favorite to grow. This full-fledged Sativa combines a vivid, productive high with flavors of fresh blueberry pie. Daytime smokers looking for a strain to promote a fun and playful demeanor look no further than Berry Jane. Get ready for the giggles.

Effects: Enlightened, Capable, Upbeat
Nose: Sweet, Raspberry, Woody
Taste: Boysenberry, Tart, Gas

Berry Jane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pebbles OG and Blueberry. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Berry Jane is 29.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Berry Jane typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Berry Jane’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Jane, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.

Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.

Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.

Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.

We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
