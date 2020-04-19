Ember Valley
Dosi Punch
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Dosi Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
5% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
5% of people say it helps with stress
