Ember Valley

Dosi Punch

IndicaTHC 22%CBD

Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
5% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
5% of people say it helps with stress
