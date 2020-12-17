Loading…
Logo for the brand Ember Valley

Ember Valley

It's It

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

It's It effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Migraines
20% of people say it helps with migraines
