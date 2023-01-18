About this product
Ember Valley and HighMind crossjoints are the best of both worlds. We rounded up the nation’s leading weed nerds with the goal of creating blends that taste delicious and get you higher than NASA ever went.
Secret formulas in hand, we traveled far and wide to find the joint rolling wizards over at HighMind. Frankly, we have no idea how they do it but when someone passes you something this good you don’t ask questions. Don’t sleep on these, they will go quick.
LA Runtz:
Effects: Uplifted, Cerebral, Energized
Nose: Lemon, Gassy, Cheese
Taste: Tangy, Fruity, Gas
-
Berry Jane:
Effects: Enlightened, Capable, Upbeat
Nose: Sweet, Raspberry, Woody
Taste: Boysenberry, Tart, Gas
Secret formulas in hand, we traveled far and wide to find the joint rolling wizards over at HighMind. Frankly, we have no idea how they do it but when someone passes you something this good you don’t ask questions. Don’t sleep on these, they will go quick.
LA Runtz:
Effects: Uplifted, Cerebral, Energized
Nose: Lemon, Gassy, Cheese
Taste: Tangy, Fruity, Gas
-
Berry Jane:
Effects: Enlightened, Capable, Upbeat
Nose: Sweet, Raspberry, Woody
Taste: Boysenberry, Tart, Gas
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.