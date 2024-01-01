Lemon Cherry Gelato 10-Pack Pre-Roll 7G - Darts

by Ember Valley
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Type: Hybrid

Lineage: Gelato x Zkittlez
--
Lemon Cherry Gelato is the hype that created hype- something every smoker must sample at least once. The buds are dense, deep purple and covered in frosty white trichomes. The name is a perfect description of the taste, which can vary slightly depending on who grows it. The high is transformative- perfect when you need to change your life or the world- whichever comes first.
--
Effects: Powerful, Euphoric, Mystical

Nose: Fruity, Earthy, Sherbet

Taste: Cherry, Creamy, Gassy

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.

Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.

Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.

Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.

We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
