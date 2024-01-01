Melted Strawberries Live Resin - 1g

by Ember Valley
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Ember Valley’s 1G Live Resin 510 carts bring the freshest, most flavorful cannabis experience right to your vape. Crafted from flash-frozen flower to preserve the full terpene profile, these carts deliver a potent, smooth hit with vibrant, true-to-strain flavors. Featuring premium hardware for a clean and consistent vape, our live resin carts provide an elevated, high-quality experience every time. Enjoy the purest expression of our strains with Ember Valley’s Live Resin carts.

Melted Strawberries is a showstopper and we can’t keep it on the shelf no matter how hard we try. A GMO and Strawberry Guava cross that tastes like it sounds and packs a punch when you need fast-acting relief from mental stress and muscular tension. If you see it, snag it and enjoy the masterpiece. This indica is best enjoyed in the early evening hours.

Effects: Pain relief, Uplifting, Creative
Nose: Sugar, Fruit, Herbal
Taste: Sweet, Berry, Garlic

About this strain

Melted Strawberries, also known as Melted Strawberry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Melted Strawberries, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.

Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.

Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.

Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.

We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
