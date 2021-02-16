Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Ember Valley

Ember Valley

Orange Kush Cake

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Orange Kush Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
21% of people report feeling tingly
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!