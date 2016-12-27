Ember Valley
Special Kush #1
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Special Kush #1 effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
55% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!