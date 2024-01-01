About this product
Ember Valley’s best-selling strains in a 2-pack of premium indoor flower infused with highly potent, THCA Diamonds- perfect for a heavy-hitter on the go. Our strain-specific diamond-infused pre-rolls are handcrafted in small batches for a clean, consistent burn every time. These are not for the faint at heart.
Zerealz is a flavorful cross of the game changing Zkittles strain by Terphogz, and Cereal Milk from Berner and the Cookies Fam. Terphogz has changed the scene of cannabis breeding with their renowned original Z strain and its crosses. Likewise, the impact of Berner and Cookies cannot be understated and they continue to make waves with their new projects. With two powerhouses of cannabis colliding, you can already smell the dank in the air. Think of Z terps on the nose followed by a cereal milk mouth taste. This one is smooth, super loud, and will have you continuously going back in for more of its insane flavor.
Effects: Energy, Body Relaxation, Mentally Uplifting, Happy
Nose: Berry, Fruity, Citrus, Loud, Desert
Taste: Candy, Sweet, Herbal, Sour, Citrus
Ember Valley
Ember Valley is a family of craftsmen. We strive for perfection and we only put our name on flower that meets the highest standard. We specialize in procurement and discovery of the finest genetics and obsess over the smoothness of the smoke, the uniqueness of its flavor, and the feeling you get from it.
Located in the heart of Shasta County, we live and breathe our California heritage. We have been able to transcend size and quality with years of experience.
Ember Valley has developed some of the finest cultivators, high quality cannabis, and consumer experiences, making us a leader in the industry.
Uncompromising dedication to perfection is what separates pristine flower from average flower.
We are Ember Valley.
This is our culture.
