A 1:1 blend seeded from high CBD Sour Tsunami and Wedding Cake. Known for its therapeutic calming effect, Tsunami Cake has low THC and an equal balance of healing CBD. Users have reported a relaxed relief of pain, stress and anxiety.
>Vibes with The Beach Boys and a barefoot walk in the sand
>Available in full-spectrum 25mg RSO tablets + 1G syringes
