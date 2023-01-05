About this product
1:1:1 CBD, CBG + THC custom blend. This unique strain offers a balanced combination of all the best cannabis qualities. Sprouted by Sonoma Hills Farm, Prism is a rare addition to our menu. Users have reported improved mood, comfort, sleep and overall health.
>Vibes with Belle & Sebastian and an overdue call to a beloved friend
>Available in full-spectrum 1G RSO syringes
