30:1 CBD - Valentines X - High CBD RSO Syringe
About this product
>Vibes with noise canceling headphones and a solid nap
>Available in full-spectrum 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes
About this strain
Named for St. Valentine, the patron saint of epilepsy, Valentine X is a 50/50 hybrid sought after for its exceptional healing powers and a CBD:THC ratio of 25:1. It is a variant of the remarkable ACDC that is cherished for its healing properties. Many find Valentine X to be a great help for seizure disorders, inflammation, and when treating cancer. In addition to its medicinal effects this strain is known to spark creative thinking.
