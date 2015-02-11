Named for St. Valentine, the patron saint of epilepsy, Valentine X is a 50/50 hybrid sought after for its exceptional healing powers and a CBD:THC ratio of 25:1. It is a variant of the remarkable ACDC that is cherished for its healing properties. Many find Valentine X to be a great help for seizure disorders, inflammation, and when treating cancer. In addition to its medicinal effects this strain is known to spark creative thinking.