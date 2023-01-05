A lineage of Kush Breath and Mendo Montage brings us Mendo Crumble. This is a true California mood: heavy Indica rooted in relief. This strain will keep you comfy and relaxed with bodily bliss, especially if you’re looking to unwind and giggle.



>Vibes with The Grateful Dead and a journey through the fern forest



>Available in full-spectrum 10mg + 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes