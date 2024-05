In terms of effects, Congolese Kush is known for its uplifting and energizing high, making it a great choice for daytime use. The Sativa-dominant strain delivers a cerebral buzz that can inspire creativity and focus, making it a popular choice among artists and musicians. Some users also report feeling a sense of euphoria and heightened sensory perception, while others experience increased sociability and talkativeness. Overall, Congolese Kush is a well-regarded strain that's favored by many cannabis enthusiasts for its unique flavor profile and uplifting effects.



> Vibes with a Toto remix and a long night in the studio.

