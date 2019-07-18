Dogwalker OG is an Indica strain made by crossing Albert Walker OG with Chemdawg 91. Effects are cerebral, calming, and promote focus. When consumed in larger doses, the intensity eases into a deep sleepiness. It's reported that patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain and appetite loss.



>Vibes with Elvis Presley and quality time with furry companions



>Available in full-spectrum 25mg + 50mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes