Durban Poison RSO Tablet [50mg] (1000mg Package)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Don’t let the name fool you! Often called the “coffee of cannabis” - Durban Poison is a native South African landrace strain well known for its potent and deep-rooted relief. The OG seed is full sativa with high THC, and has yet to be tainted by extensive cross breeding. An excellent pairing for your morning cuppa, or substitute for a wake and bake session. Best for daytime use, this strain is low in CBD and designed for productivity and creativity. Reported to help symptoms of pain, headache, nausea and depression.

**Not recommended for those prone to anxiety, panic or paranoia

>Vibes well with Blood Orange and tackling that pile of dishes you’ve been avoiding

>Available in full-spectrum 50mg RSO Tablets, 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

